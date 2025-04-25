Navaneeth Bollina Elected President of BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus in 2025 Student Elections

Hyderabad, April 24, 2025 — In a landmark student election at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus, Navaneeth Bollina emerged victorious as the new President, securing a total of 1,342 votes, significantly outpacing his opponent Kavya Goyal, who garnered 486 votes after a 5% penalty adjustment. The NOTA (None of the Above) option received 555 votes.

The results were officially released by the Election Commission of the campus, overseen by Faculty Advisor Prof. Kumar Pranav Narayan and a student-led committee. The elections saw participation across multiple key positions, reflecting strong student engagement and democratic enthusiasm.

Navaneeth’s election marks a decisive mandate, positioning him to lead the Student Council and represent the student body for the upcoming academic year. His campaign, which emphasized inclusivity, transparency, and enhanced student welfare programs, resonated strongly with voters.

Alongside Navaneeth, the following candidates secured key positions in the council:

•General Secretary: Satya Raj Shivareddypeta (1,298 votes)

•Technical Secretary: Naman Kasliwal (1,721 votes)

•Cultural Secretary (Boys): Arshdeep Singh (833 votes)

•Cultural Secretary (Girls): Gaurvi Khurana (202 votes)

•Sports Secretary (Boys): Karthik Reddy Gopi Reddy (668 votes)

•Sports Secretary (Girls): Rachana Krishna (402 votes)

•Higher Degree Representative: Adarsh Santosh Bongale (84 votes, with 10% penalty)

The high turnout and competitive spirit of the elections underline the vibrancy of student life at BITS Hyderabad. The new council is expected to take charge immediately and initiate a series of student engagement and policy initiatives.