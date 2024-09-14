Naveen Polishetty and GA2 Pictures film on Cards?

Naveen Polishetty has delivered impressive films but he takes long gaps between his films. The youngster got injured in a road accident and he is in recovery mode. Utilizing this, he is lining up back-to-back films. Naveen Polishetty has a commitment for GA2 Pictures and the talks are going on. The production house delivered AAY, a small budget film that was directed by a debutant Anji. Bunny Vaas and his team asked Anji to work on a script that will suit Naveen Polishetty and the work is currently going on.

If Naveen Polishetty gets impressed with the idea and the script, the shoot commences next year. An official announcement will be made soon. Naveen Polishetty has commitments for Sithara Entertainments, Niharika Entertainments and Mythri Movie Makers. All these films are under discussion stages.