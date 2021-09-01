Naveen Polishetty has a shock for Sithara Entertainments

Young actor Naveen Polishetty scored two big hits Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya and Jathi Ratnalu. After Jathi Ratnalu turned out to be a super hit, Naveen Polishetty is rushed with offers but the actor is not in a mood to sign back-to-back films. Naveen Polishetty has taken advances from Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers, Sithara Entertainments and UV Creations but he is yet to announce his next film.

Naveen Polishetty has been in talks with Sithara Entertainments for a project but the film is said to have been kept on hold. A newcomer Naveen impressed Naveen Polishetty with a script but the actor suggested several changes. The young actor wasn’t convinced with the changes and kept the film on hold. He also returned back the advance for the production house recently. Sithara Entertainments is on a hunt for new scripts for the talented actor.

Naveen Polishetty signed a film for UV Creations and the film is expected to be launched for Dasara. The actor is demanding Rs 4 crores per film.