It is not a long journey for Naveen Polishetty in Telugu cinema but the youngster is on a roll and he gained immense popularity because of the choice of his films, relatable performance and impressive marketing skills for his films. The actor is never in a hurry and he has taken good breaks between his films. His upcoming film Anaganaga Oka Raju is heading for a clash with some of the biggest films like Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Raja Saab. Naveen Polishetty is following a unique strategy and he has been promoting the film himself for a long time.

Before the release of the first single, Naveen Polishetty shot for an entertaining video byte to unveil the update. Naveen Polishetty will be the playback singer for the song ‘Bhimavaram Balma’ and the videobyte is hilarious. Naveen Polishetty never disappoints and he posted one more impressive video. It is packed with satirical fun and Naveen is seen preparing for the song. The first single from Anaganaga Oka Raju will be out on November 27th.

Maari is the director of this comic entertainer and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady. Mickey J Meyer scores the music and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.