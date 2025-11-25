x
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Home > Movie News

Naveen Polishetty Never Disappoints

Published on November 25, 2025 by sankar

Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline
Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka
Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17
Chandrababu Clears Decks for Major Administrative Reform: Three New Districts and Five Revenue Divisions Soon
Fresh Troubles for NBK’s Aditya 999?

Naveen Polishetty Never Disappoints

It is not a long journey for Naveen Polishetty in Telugu cinema but the youngster is on a roll and he gained immense popularity because of the choice of his films, relatable performance and impressive marketing skills for his films. The actor is never in a hurry and he has taken good breaks between his films. His upcoming film Anaganaga Oka Raju is heading for a clash with some of the biggest films like Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Raja Saab. Naveen Polishetty is following a unique strategy and he has been promoting the film himself for a long time.

Before the release of the first single, Naveen Polishetty shot for an entertaining video byte to unveil the update. Naveen Polishetty will be the playback singer for the song ‘Bhimavaram Balma’ and the videobyte is hilarious. Naveen Polishetty never disappoints and he posted one more impressive video. It is packed with satirical fun and Naveen is seen preparing for the song. The first single from Anaganaga Oka Raju will be out on November 27th.

Maari is the director of this comic entertainer and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady. Mickey J Meyer scores the music and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

Next Karthi – Kalyan Shankar – Naga Vamsi Previous Andhra King Taluka: Ram’s Best Outing!
Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka
Fresh Troubles for NBK’s Aditya 999?
Young Producers’ Strategy Works Bigtime

Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline
Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka
Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17
Chandrababu Clears Decks for Major Administrative Reform: Three New Districts and Five Revenue Divisions Soon
Fresh Troubles for NBK’s Aditya 999?

