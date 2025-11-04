Naveen Polishetty turns Singer

Naveen Polishetty is multi-talented and he has active involvement in the scripts. He participates in the scriptwork and Naveen Polishetty is never in a mad rush. He is focused on Anaganaga Oka Raju which is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. For the first time, Naveen Polishetty has lent his voice and he sang a song in the film. The song will be released in December and an announcement will be made soon. Mickey J Meyer has recorded the song recently.

The shoot of Anaganaga Oka Raju is in the final stages. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in this full-length entertainer and Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. The film is high on expectations and it is slated for January 14th, 2026 release.