Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju Sankranthi Promo clicks in theatres

After a long hiatus, fans of Naveen Polishetty and movie lovers received an update about his upcoming film titled “Anaganaga Oka Raju” directed by Maari. The film arriving on Sankranthi 2026 to fill the theatres with laughs.

Star entertainer Naveen Polishetty bringing perfect fun family entertainer on January 14th, 2026. He is all set to entertain audiences once again with his trademark humour. The makers recently released a special promo announcing the film’s release date, attaching it to OG screens worldwide.

This entertaining glimpse has received overwhelming appreciation from audiences. The teaser kicks off with a hilarious spoof of a jewellery ad featuring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, delivering laugh-out-loud moments. Naveen’s sharp wit and impeccable comic timing shine through, while his chemistry with Meenakshi adds an extra layer of humor and charm.

Packed with vibrant visuals, festive vibes, and glimpses of comedy, romance, and high-energy sequences, the teaser captures the spirit of a perfect festival entertainer. In just over a minute, the promo successfully builds massive excitement, showcasing Naveen’s strength in selecting films that offer a refreshing blend of humor and mass appeal.

Promising to be a wholesome festival family entertainer, the film positions itself as a strong contender in the festive box office race. The newly revealed motion poster brings the festive vibe, giving fans a glimpse of the celebratory mood. Bankrolled by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Srikara Studios presenting the film. Mickey J Meyer scoring the music.