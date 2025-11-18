Nayanthara reunites with NBK for a huge historical epic

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a massive success streak with back to back four blockbusters. He joined hands with his Veera Simha Reddy director, Gopichand Malineni for his upcoming biggie, an ambitious historical epic, NBK111. Now, the team has announced the casting of leading lady, Nayanthara.

On the occasion of her birthday, the team has made this announcement in a majestic look. This marks her fourth time pairing with Balakrishna after Simha, Sri Rama Rajyam and Jai Simha. Their on-screen chemistry is loved and lauded by everyone. So, the audiences are eagerly waiting for the epic collaboration once again.

The announcement video introducing Nayanthara is designed on a majestic scale like never-seen-before. It increases curiosity and expectations for the film as it looks extraordinary.

This director Gopichand Malineni is stepping into the realm of historical drama for the very first time, promising to infuse the genre with his signature mass appeal. Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the film on a massive scale. Set against a rich historical backdrop, NBK111 is gearing up to be an intense spectacle, amplified by spectacular visuals and a larger-than-life narrative.

Post the release of Akhanda 2, NBK is set to start the regular shoot for the film. His get-up and look will create a huge Pan-India sensation state the makers with unprecedented confidence.