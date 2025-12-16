x
Home > Movie News

Nayanthara to Break her Rule for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Published on December 16, 2025 by sankar

Top actress Nayanthara is against promoting her films. Despite being paid big money, the actress is strictly against attending the promotional events and shooting for interviews. The entire Telugu cinema was surprised after Anil Ravipudi convinced the actress to shoot for the announcement video for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Nayanthara shot for a special video which was an official announcement about the actress joining the film and shoot.

The film will now release during Sankranthi 2026 and Anil Ravipudi is known for his aggressive promotions. All the lead actors will be participating in the promotional campaign of his films. For Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the promotions too are crucial. The biggest question is if Nayanthara will break her rule and participate in the promotions of the film. Reports say that Anil Ravipudi has convinced the actress during the shoot and Nayanthara will participate in the promotions. She has given her nod to shoot for promotional interviews and she will be present for the pre-release event of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The family entertainer releases on January 12th, 2026 across the globe.

