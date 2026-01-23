x
Home > Movie News

NBK111: Balakrishna Gives Nod To Malineni’s New Script

Published on January 23, 2026 by sankar

NBK111: Balakrishna Gives Nod To Malineni's New Script

Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni are gearing up for their second collaboration after the thunderous success of Veera Simha Reddy. Though the duo initially intended to make a historical drama, the plan was halted midway for internal reasons.

Not letting the pause slow things down, Gopichand Malineni prepared an all-new storyline from scratch. The fresh script has now received its final seal of approval. Sources say Gopichand Malineni gave a comprehensive narration to Balakrishna, who instantly liked the vision and gave his nod.

Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas is set to bankroll this ambitious film, which is expected to begin production soon. NBK111 is reportedly designed as a grand-scale entertainer.

Official announcements from the makers are expected shortly as the team gears up to take this high-voltage project onto the floors.

