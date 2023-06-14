NBK back to the sets of Bhagavanth Kesari

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrated his birthday last week and a bunch of updates have been unveiled on the occasion. After a small break, the actor returned back to the sets of his upcoming film Bhagavanth Kesari today. Some crucial episodes on Balakrishna and the lead antagonist Arjun Rampal are canned from today in this short schedule. The first glimpse gained immense positive response from the fans and the audience. The shooting portions of Bhagavanth Kesari are expected to be completed by the end of July.

Anil Ravipudi is directing this mass entertainer and Kajal Agarwal is the leading lady. Sree Leela plays Balayya’s daughter in Bhagavanth Kesari and Shine Screens are the producers. Bhagavanth Kesari is announced for Dasara 2023 release. Thaman is scoring the music. Balakrishna will soon work with Bobby and the shoot of the film commences once Balakrishna is done with the shoot of Bhagavanth Kesari.