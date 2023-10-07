NBK coming with Unstoppable 3

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable happens to be one of the best-rated talk shows and Balayya nailed it with his hosting skills. The top actor is now set to host the third season of Unstoppable and the first episode will be out for Dasara. The details about the celebrities attending Unstoppable 3 are expected to be out soon. Allu Aravind is trying hard to bring Megastar Chiranjeevi for the third season of Unstoppable.

Balakrishna has wrapped up the shoot of Bhagavanth Kesari and the film is hitting the screens on October 19th. Anil Ravipudi is the director and the film’s trailer will be out tomorrow. Balakrishna after a small break will take up Bobby’s mass entertainer that is produced by Sithara Entertainments.