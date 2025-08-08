x
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
NBK finishes dubbing and Akhanda 2 is ready to roar big

Published on August 8, 2025 by nymisha

NBK finishes dubbing and Akhanda 2 is ready to roar big

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a massive success spree and he is starring in the sequel to his big blockbuster Akhanda, Akhanda 2 Thandavaam. The movie marks the fourth collaboration between him and his highly successful director Boyapati Srinu. The movie glimpse has already created ripples across the Internet.

Now, the makers have unveiled a roaring update. NBK has completed dubbing for this devotional action epic and the movie is set to release on the announced date, 25th September, without any delays. The makers have shut all the rumor mills with this roaring update.

The makers have stated that the movie first copy with all VFX and BGM works will be ready by this month end. So, they reaffirm that the movie will not be delayed and requested audiences to not believe in any ill-intentioned rumors.

They have also stated that the movie promotions will begin in coming days, with one massive update after another. Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta are producing this huge spectacle with S Thaman scoring music. Samyutha is playing the leading lady role with Aadhi Pinisetty in a prominent role. Tejaswini Nandamuri is presenting this visual feast.

