Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
NBK to shoot for Two Projects Simultaneously?

Published on July 25, 2025

NBK to shoot for Two Projects Simultaneously?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is completely focused on Akhanda 2 and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. There are a lot of speculations about the release date of the film and the makers are expected to issue a clarification for the same very soon. Balayya is expected to be relieved from Akhanda 2 in August. Balakrishna is committed to Gopichand Malineni for a mass entertainer and the film will have its grand launch in August. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer and the shooting schedules are currently planned. Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in this untitled film.

NBK is also in talks with Krish for the sequel of Aditya 369 and the film is tentatively titled Aditya 999. Krish is also busy with the pre-production work of the film. A couple of meetings have been held recently and Balakrishna is quite positive with the narrations of Krish. The shoot of this sci-fi film will also start later this year. Balakrishna will shoot for both these films simultaneously and the shooting schedules will be planned accordingly. NBK and Gopichand Malineni’s film will release in summer 2026 and Krish’s film will have its release in the second half of 2026. More details awaited.

