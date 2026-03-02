NBK waiting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh Result

Nandamuri Balakrishna is eager to work with talented director Harish Shankar soon. The discussions were initiated and the script will be discussed after the release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments is on board to produce the film. Balakrishna is now waiting for the release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh which is scheduled for March 26th release. If the film ends up as a blockbuster, the film of NBK and Harish Shankar will start very soon.

Harish Shankar has commenced the scriptwork and Balakrishna is in plans to shoot the film on a quick pace and release the film during Sankranthi 2027. Naga Vamsi is all set to bankroll the project on a massive scale and the film is a mass entertainer. Balakrishna will soon start Gopichand Malineni’s film from March 5th and the makers are in plans to release it during Dasara this year.