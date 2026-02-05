NBK112: Bunch of Directors in Talks

Nandamuri Balakrishna has delivered a series of blockbusters and a bunch of young directors are in talks to work with the veteran actor. Akhanda 2 ended up as a disappointment but he is eager to start NBK111 directed by Gopichand Malineni. The shoot of this film will be completed by October and Balayya is in plans to shoot for his new project which happens to be his 112th film. Here are some projects in pipeline:

Aditya 999 Sequel: Balakrishna has been keen to take up the sequel of Aditya 369 from a long time. Balakrishna said that he would direct Aditya 999 and his son Mokshagna will play an important role. An update on this project is expected this year.

Dil Raju Film: Top producer Dil Raju has plans to work with Balakrishna and the talks are going on for a long time. Malayalam director Haneef Adeni who directed Marco is working on a script and the discussions are going on. For now, nothing has been finalized.

Vivek Athreya Film: Young director Vivek Athreya is working on a script and he met Balakrishna recently. The discussions are currently going on and Mythri Movie Makers may bankroll the project if this materializes.

Anil Ravipudi: After Bhagavanth Kesari ended up as a super hit, Anil Ravipudi is also in plans to work with Balakrishna again and the film may happen next year if all goes well.