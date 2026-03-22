NBK112: Young Music Composer on Board

Telugu360 broke the news that young director Vivek Athreya is all set to direct the 112th film of Nandamuri Balakrishna and the shoot commences after Dasara. The pre-production work of the film is currently happening. Young Malayalam music composer Jakes Bejoy who scored music for Telugu films like Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Mechanic Rocky, Oke Oka Jeevitham and Taxiwala is signed for the film.

This is the first big Telugu film for Jakes Bejoy as music composer. Young cinematographer G Murali who worked for films like Andala Rakshasi, Kabali, Madras, Sarpatta Parambarai and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has been locked as the cinematographer for the film. The actors will be finalized after the final script is completed. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll NBK112 and an announcement is expected in summer. The film releases in summer 2027.