NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning?

It’s often challenging for big-budget films to deliver their content overseas on schedule, leading to delays in premiere shows.

In some cases, premiere shows even get cancelled when the film’s drives don’t arrive on time.

However, director Boyapati Sreenu’s careful planning ensured that the prints of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 were dispatched well in advance.

The overseas drives reached their destinations last night, guaranteeing that the film’s premiere shows will proceed as scheduled.

The prints for the domestic release of the movie, produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta, are also expected to be delivered across the country in all languages by today.

The makers are gearing up for a massive release both in India and overseas.

Akhanda 2 is a devotional action drama packed with high-end VFX, and the team’s efficient planning has ensured all post-production work was completed ahead of time.

Promotional activities are in full swing, and the movie is riding on strong buzz, thanks to the terrific response to its songs, teaser, and trailer.