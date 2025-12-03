NBK’s Akhanda 2 Censor, First Time Ever Feat

Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited devotional action drama Akhanda 2 is all set to roar into theatres worldwide on December 5th, with premiere shows scheduled for tomorrow both in India and overseas.

In a rare and first time ever feat, the film has received a single censor certificate for all languages. As known, Akhanda 2 is releasing pan-India in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, backed by an aggressive nationwide promotional campaign.

Reports suggest that the censor board officials lavished praise on the team for crafting a film that prominently celebrates Sanatana Dharma. Along with high-octane action and intense devotional elements, the movie is said to carry deeply moving emotional moments.

Get ready for a larger-than-life cinematic experience from December 5th, with special premiere shows beginning tomorrow.