Home > Movie News

NBK's Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide

Published on December 11, 2025 by nymisha

NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated flick Akhanda 2 is creating waves nationwide even before its premiere shows kick off today. Advance ticket sales are off the charts for this Boyapati Sreenu directorial venture, pointing to a blockbuster reception.

The excitement is most visible in Andhra Pradesh, where theaters are reporting unprecedented early-morning rushes. Nizam, despite opening bookings later than expected, quickly matched the frenzy, demonstrating the massive buzz surrounding the project.

Online platforms reflect the craze in real-time. Akhanda 2 has surged to the No 1 spot on BookMyShow across India, amassing over 112K+ tickets in just 24 hours. The numbers are set to soar, including direct ticket sales as well as bookings through other platforms like District.

In the United States, premiere pre-sales have already crossed $250K, and with additional theaters yet to begin ticketing, these figures are expected to climb significantly.

From Telugu heartlands to overseas markets, anticipation for the film is reaching fever pitch, setting the stage for what could be one of the year’s most spectacular openings. This also indicates the craze for NBK-Boyapati Sreenu combination.

Next Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing? Previous Messi's Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee
