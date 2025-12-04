x
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Premieres TODAY Across USA

Published on December 4, 2025 by swathy

NBK’s Akhanda 2 Premieres TODAY Across USA

Akhanda 2 is more than an action-packed spectacle, it is a tribute to the eternal values of Sanatana Dharma.

The film is charging into North America with the BIGGEST-EVER NBK RELEASE, igniting staggering momentum and unprecedented industry-wide uproar. Pre-sales are shattering every benchmark, with bookings moving at rocket speed across all major circuits.

The global frenzy reached new peaks when the first premiere ticket in Germany was auctioned for ₹1,00,000, reaffirming the unstoppable wave of Akhanda Mania.

Premieres across Dallas, Detroit, New Jersey, Bay Area, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and several other major hubs are filling out at lightning pace. Additional early shows have been opened to meet the explosive demand.

The release extends across premium formats including XD and top-tier recliner auditoriums, ensuring an uncompromised mass-impact experience.

With SS Thaman’s thunderous score, and the powerhouse duo Boyapati Sreenu & Nandamuri Balakrishna returning under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the film promises a towering cinematic spectacle. Samyuktha Menon and Aadhi Pinisetty elevate the narrative with compelling performances.

Moksha Movies is presenting the largest-ever NBK release in the USA, and the film is trending towards an all-time highest premiere grosser in the territory. The Thaandavam is set to roar to life.

USA get Ready for NBK’s THAANDAVAM from Today

CLICK HERE!! for the Akhanda 2 Thaandavam India & Overseas Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

