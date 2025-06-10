NBK’s Akhanda 2 teaser hits highest views record among senior heroes

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna is in red hot form at the box office and he delivered four back to back blockbusters. Now, the actor has joined hands with crazy director Boyapati Srinu for the fourth time for the highly anticipated sequel, Akhanda 2 Thandavaam. The teaser of the film released as NBK’s birthday treat.

It showcased NBK in a long hair and beard avatar almost equating him to Lord Shiva. His walk with the trident in hand and the action sequence have all made the teaser phenomenal. Boyapati style of action, making, stunning visuals coupled with Thaman’s score have all added to the excitement of watching NBK as Aghora, again.

The teaser has now entered all-time Top 5 record for TFI. While it is the highest for any senior hero, it is one of the top 5 most viewed with 24 Million plus views and most liked with 590k likes. This is sensational record breaking thandavaam by NBK and Boyapati. The response shows the sky-high anticipation for the film, first hand. The teaser has doubled it, without any doubt.

Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta are producing this massive devotional action flick scheduled for Dusshera, that is, 25th September release. M Tejaswini Nandamuri is presenting it and Aadi Pinisetty is playing a prominent role with Samyuktha in leading lady role.