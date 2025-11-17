NBK’s Akhanda 2 to release a huge mass anthem

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu have formed a formidable combination at the box office with three consecutive huge blockbusters like Simha, Legend, Akhanda. Now, they are back with the massive fourth film, Akhanda 2, sequel to Akhanda in 14 Reels Plus unparalleled production.

Makers have recently released first single Thaandavam in Mumbai and it became a huge chartbuster. Now, they are releasing second single, a mass anthem, like Jai Balayya, in first film, at Vizag. The song will be released in Jagdamba Theatre in front of humungous crowd of fans by NBK and team.

The song composed by Thaman, is said to be shot in grand sets and the tune is so peppy that it is hard to not shake a leg to it. Leading lady Samyuktha will be seen shaking leg with NBK in it. Tejaswini Nandamuri M is presenting the film and Akhanda 2 is releasing on 5th December worldwide in 2D and 3D formats.