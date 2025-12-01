NBK’s Akhanda 2 will do Shiva Thandavam in theatres

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu’s Akhanda 2 has become most anticipated film in Indian Cinema. The movie teaser, trailer and songs have created such buzz and hype that people are eager to watch in theatres. Now, producers Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta, have interacted about the film with media.

The producers have stated that ‘Akhanda 2’ is set to create a Pan-India sensation, delivering an experience beyond the immense expectations set by the Balayya-Boyapati combination. They specially praised Balakrishna’s dedication during the film’s climax shoot as he had to act sleeveless in extreme cold weather. ]

They said, “The entire climax was shot in Georgia in sub-zero temperatures. We were all wearing sweaters, but Balayya Garu, in his sleeveless Aghora costume, performed the high-voltage action sequences flawlessly.” They further called it as an impossible feat for any other actor and further appreciated Boyapati’s immaculate vision.

The producers revealed that they shot challenging sequences at the real Kumbh Mela and other live locations. Further emphasized that they are lucky to have associated with such a blockbuster duo for this massive divine action film that talks about Lord Shiva and his Shiva Thandavam.

Producers expressed incredible satisfaction for the audience response for all 9 tracks of Akhanda 2 Jukebox and stated that movie will do Thandavam in theatres from December 5th. Producers have thanked Nandamuri Tejaswini M, for her active participation in movie promotions and confirmed reasonable ticket pricing in Telugu States.