NBK’s Birthday Treat: What’s on Board?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his birthday on June 10th. The veteran actor is overlooking the responsibilities of Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital on a regular basis these days. The actor is expected to resume the shoot of Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu from July and will complete the pending portions in the month. Marking his birthday, a brand new poster wishing Balakrishna a Happy Birthday will be released by the makers of Akhanda. The actor also signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Gopichand Malineni.

This high-octane action entertainer will start rolling from August and will release in summer next year. An official announcement about the project will be made on Balayya’s birthday. There are speculations that Balakrishna also gave his nod for successful director Anil Ravipudi. The project will start rolling next year and Shine Screens are the producers. There is no clarity about the announcement of this project as there is ample time for the project to start rolling. On the whole, Balayya is gearing up to treat his fans on his birthday.