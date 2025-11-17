x
NBK’s incredible 50 years of career to be honored at IFFI

Published on November 17, 2025 by nymisha

NBK’s incredible 50 years of career to be honored at IFFI

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to bestow a high honour upon Telugu icon Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna to mark his completion of 50 illustrious years in Indian cinema. The felicitation will be the highlight of the festival’s Opening Ceremony on November 20th, organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with the Government of Goa.

Known for his iconic roles and mass appeal, the Padma Bhushan awardee, affectionately known as ‘Balayya,’ has starred in over 100 films, continuing the cinematic legacy of his father, the legendary NT Rama Rao. His career, spanning five decades and recognized with three Nandi Awards, is a testament to powerful acting and cultural resonance.

The grand ceremony, featuring cultural performances and artistic tableaux, will honour him in the presence of global industry leaders. Furthermore, the festival acknowledges his dedicated public service, including his role as Chairman of the Basava Tarakam Cancer Hospital for cancer research and treatment, and his decade-long service as a three-time MLA of Hindupur. This recognition at IFFI signifies profound respect for one of Indian cinema’s towering figures.

Previous Crucial Breakthrough in iBomma Ravi Case
