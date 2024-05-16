x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

NDA government will take action against YSR Congress leaders, says Yarapatineni

Published on May 16, 2024 by

NDA government will take action against YSR Congress leaders, says Yarapatineni

Senior TDP leader, former MLA and Gurazala Assembly candidate, Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao said that the coming NDA government in Andhra Pradesh would take action against those who resorted to violence in the state. He said that the government would punish them and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.

Speaking to media at Gurazala on Thursday, Yarapatineni alleged that the YSR Congress leaders targeted the TDP leaders, workers and voters across the Palnadu district. The YSR Congress leaders held deadly weapons, bombs in their hands and targeted the TDP leaders, he said.

He alleged that the police were still working under the guidance of the YSR Congress leaders. The police remained mute spectators to the extortion of the YSR Congress leaders at several places, he said. He said that the election commission had summoned the chief secretary and the DGP to Delhi only because of their failure to control the YSR Congress leaders.

Yarapatineni said that the YSR Congress leaders also targeted the TDP voters. They were attacking the TDP voters across the state, he said. Those who voted for the TDP are now being targeted and attacked, he said.

Stating that some bombs were seized at Pinnelli in Palnadu district. However, the police have not registered the case against the YSR Congress leaders, he said. He further asserted that the NDA government would book cases against those who are responsible for the violence in the state.

The former MLA said that the TDP had recorded the names of the YSR Congress leaders and would take serious action against them once the government is formed. He asserted that the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP would form the government in the state after June 4.

People across the state have voted for the TDP. Women have come to the polling stations in large numbers and have voted against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he said.

else

