NDA govt is committed to develop AP, says Purandheswari

Published on July 23, 2024

NDA govt is committed to develop AP, says Purandheswari

NDA govt is committed to develop AP
Rajamahendravaram MP and BJP AP unit president Daggubati Purandheswari on Tuesday reiterated that the Central government is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh. She said that the Central government would do everything that is required by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Purandheswari addressed the media in Delhi after the 2024-25 Central budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. She welcomed the initiatives shown in the budget by the finance minister for the state of Andhra Pradesh. The promises and allocations would help in the overall development of the state, she said.

She further said that the central government had promised special funds for the backward districts of the state. Prakasam district was also included in the list. A total of 8 districts will be developed with special allowances from the Central government, she said.

Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor and YSR districts from the Rayalaseema region, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts from the north Andhra region and Prakasam districts would get special assistance from the Central government, she said. Each of these districts would get Rs 50 crore per year, she said.

Also Read : AP to have three airports soon, says Purandheswari

This was the promise made to the state during bifurcation, she said. The funds were not released in the last five years due to the misrule of the YSR Congress. The YSR Congress did not ask for these funds in the last five years, she said. The YSR Congress government was focusing only on revenge politics and not development, she said.

She further said that the Central government is also committed to complete all the ongoing and new railway projects in Andhra Pradesh. She said that the union railway minister Aswini Vaishnav had promised to help the state in the railways. The Rajamahendravaram railway station would be developed with Rs 269 crore, she said.

She said that she would work with the Central ministers and get funds wherever they are possible. All the MPs from the state have already started exploring the possibilities of getting Central funds to the state, she said.

