NDA vs YSRCP: Heated Debate

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed a heated exchange between the ruling TDP lead alliance and the opposition YSRCP members on February 25, 2025. The debate revolved around allegations of intimidation, governance issues, and the implementation of election promises. Both sides traded accusations, with the YSRCP alleging that the government forced Vice-Chancellors (VCs) to resign, while the NDA defended its actions and criticized the previous YSRCP regime.

YSRCP members accused the TDP lead government of intimidating Vice-Chancellors of state universities, leading to mass resignations. They claimed that 17 VCs were forced to resign under pressure. Minister Nara Lokesh refuted these allegations, stating that the government had no role in the resignations and that universities operate under the Governor’s authority. He challenged the opposition to provide evidence to support their claims. YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani questioned the government’s claim of creating 4 lakh jobs, as mentioned in the Governor’s address. Minister Lokesh clarified that the government is working on attracting investments and creating employment opportunities through new projects. He emphasized that job creation would take time as industries and projects are established.

TDP members, including MLC BT Naidu, criticized the YSRCP government for allegedly mismanaging state finances, accumulating debts of ₹10 lakh crore, and diverting funds for personal gains. They accused the previous regime of destroying the revenue system and creating land disputes through manipulated records. Minister Lokesh highlighted the TDP lead government’s achievements, including securing ₹13,000 crore for the state and stopping the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He also mentioned bringing railway zones and funds for projects like Polavaram and Amaravati.

The YSRCP questioned the NDA’s failure to secure Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, a long-pending demand. Lokesh countered by asking what the YSRCP had achieved during its tenure and emphasized the need for central support for the state’s development. The NDA accused the YSRCP of engaging in unethical practices during its rule, including manipulating records and misusing funds. They vowed to investigate irregularities in universities and take strict action against those found guilty. Dissatisfied with the government’s responses, YSRCP members staged a walkout, protesting against what they called the government’s failure to address key issues and its alleged intimidation tactics.