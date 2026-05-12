NEET UG 2026 Cancelled After Massive Paper Leak Shock, CBI Probe Ordered

The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 has triggered uncertainty among lakhs of medical aspirants across India. The National Testing Agency has officially scrapped the examination held on May 3 after serious allegations of a large-scale question paper leak surfaced during the investigation.

The decision came after central agencies shared inputs suggesting that the integrity of the examination had been compromised. With nearly 24 lakh students appearing for the exam this year, the controversy has now turned into one of the biggest education scandals in recent times.

According to investigators, a so-called “guess paper” that circulated on social media before the examination reportedly matched nearly 140 questions from the original paper. This means questions carrying around 600 marks out of the total 720 may have been leaked in advance. The findings raised serious doubts about the fairness of the examination process and forced authorities to cancel the test.

The Government of India has now handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a detailed probe. Officials suspect the involvement of organised interstate networks operating across multiple states.

So far, several suspects have been detained from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as part of the investigation. Authorities are examining links between printing units, middlemen and students who allegedly purchased leaked material before the exam. Preliminary findings suggest that the leaked papers were sold for amounts ranging from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 5 lakh per student.

Investigators have also identified an MBBS student from Kerala as a key accused in the case. Officials believe the accused played an important role in circulating handwritten versions of the question paper before the examination.

The scandal has once again exposed the vulnerabilities in India’s competitive examination system. Despite claims of advanced security measures such as GPS-monitored transport vehicles, biometric verification, AI-powered CCTV surveillance and signal jammers, the leak still managed to happen.

The National Testing Agency has confirmed that NEET UG 2026 will now be conducted again. Fresh dates are expected to be announced soon. Students will not need to register again and existing application details will remain valid. The agency has also stated that examination fees already paid by candidates will be refunded. New admit cards will be issued before the re examination.

For lakhs of students and parents, the cancellation has become emotionally exhausting. Many aspirants spent years preparing for one of the toughest entrance examinations in the country. The uncertainty surrounding the re-exam has added fresh pressure at a time when students were expecting results and counselling schedules.

The controversy has also sparked fresh debate over the credibility of national entrance examinations. After the NEET related uproar in 2024, the government had promised stricter laws and zero tolerance against malpractice. However, another major leak within two years has raised uncomfortable questions about whether the system is truly secure.

Education experts believe stronger reforms are now unavoidable. They argue that simply increasing surveillance may not be enough unless the entire question paper handling and distribution process is redesigned from the ground level. Students across the country are waiting for clarity on the fresh examination schedule while investigators continue to uncover how one of India’s biggest medical entrance exams was compromised despite multiple layers of security.