Neha Shetty bags one more Interesting Film

Neha Shetty has done several films but she shot to fame with DJ Tillu. Her performance was impressive and the actress turned a signing spree. Some of her recent outings did not do well. As per the latest update, Neha Shetty is the leading lady in Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ upcoming film titled Tyson Naidu. The film is an action entertainer and Bheemla Nayak fame Saagar Chandra is the director. The shoot of the film is 40 percent done and the makers are aiming post summer release for the film.

Neha Shetty signed the film recently after she was impressed with the role. 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is down with back-to-back disasters and the actor is aiming a comeback with Tyson Naidu. He also has a film lined up with Ugram fame Vijay Kanakamedala. Bellamkonda is also in talks for Rakshasudu 2 that will start next year.