Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Home > Movie News

Neha Shetty bags one more Interesting Film

Published on February 4, 2024 by

Neha Shetty bags one more Interesting Film

Neha Shetty has done several films but she shot to fame with DJ Tillu. Her performance was impressive and the actress turned a signing spree. Some of her recent outings did not do well. As per the latest update, Neha Shetty is the leading lady in Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ upcoming film titled Tyson Naidu. The film is an action entertainer and Bheemla Nayak fame Saagar Chandra is the director. The shoot of the film is 40 percent done and the makers are aiming post summer release for the film.

Neha Shetty signed the film recently after she was impressed with the role. 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is down with back-to-back disasters and the actor is aiming a comeback with Tyson Naidu. He also has a film lined up with Ugram fame Vijay Kanakamedala. Bellamkonda is also in talks for Rakshasudu 2 that will start next year.

