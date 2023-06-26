Nellore squabbles reach Tadepalli for settlement

The squabbles in the ruling YSR Congress in Nellore district have finally reached Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office in Tadepalli. The chief minister had summoned both former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and his uncle and local corporator P Rup Kumar Yadav on Monday to his office.

The uncle and the son have been at loggerheads for the past some time. The two leaders have also made open criticism of each other causing much embarrassment to the party leadership and the local activists. They don’t see eye to eye and have been openly fighting against each other.

This is the second time that Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked both the leaders to keep the differences aside and work together for the party. He warned both the leaders of serious action if they fought openly, bringing down the image of the party in the public.

The ruling party in Nellore district is already facing problems with three MLAs openly expressing dissent. Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy were expelled from the party after the recent MLC elections. They have been vocal in criticising the party leadership, leading to their suspension.

Now, the former minister and his uncle are fighting in the public, further lowering the party’s image in the district. Jagan Mohan Reddy held separate meetings with the two leaders at his camp office. He is reportedly taking information from both of them and trying to settle the dispute.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked the two leaders to limit their presence to their respective areas and not to make any attempt to overpower the other. The chief minister had also reportedly asked the two leaders not to rush to the media and criticise each other.

The chief minister is understood to have given them final warning and even told them that he would not hesitate to suspend them from the party if they repeat the open criticism of each other. It is to be seen how far the two leaders would remain silent and work for the party.