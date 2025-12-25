Nenu Ready: Havish’s Stylish, Yet Action Ready Look

Havish teamed up with director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina for a wholesome family entertainer titled Nenu Ready. The film, produced by Nikhila Koneru under Harniks India LLP, pairs Havish with the charming Kavya Thapar in the lead.

On the festive occasion of Christmas, the makers treated with a new still. Featuring Havish in a class, realistic look sporting an office bag and clipped ID, the image hints at a character who appears ordinary on the surface but is clearly “ready” to take on any challenge.

True to Thrinadha Rao Nakkina’s signature style, Nenu Ready blends mass appeal with rib-tickling comedy and heartwarming moments. The stellar supporting cast includes Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh, and Ajay — ensuring ample humor and high energy throughout.

The film promises a lively narrative backed by Mickey J Meyer’s musical charm and Nizar Shafi’s vibrant cinematography. The team has recently wrapped a key schedule in Hyderabad, followed by a lively song shoot in Pondicherry, and the production is now nearing completion.

The makers are gearing up to kickstart promotions soon.