x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nenu Ready Teaser Launch With Raja Saab

Published on January 8, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Video : The RajaSaab – King Size Interview With Sandeep Reddy Vanga
image
Nenu Ready Teaser Launch With Raja Saab
image
Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer: Full-On Entertainment Mode
image
Toxic : Yash’s Stunning Introduction as Raya
image
A Great Opportunity for Prabhas and Raja Saab

Nenu Ready Teaser Launch With Raja Saab

Havish is coming up with Nenu Ready, directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, and the team is now preparing for a major promotional kickstart. Kavya Thapar stars opposite Havish in this entertainer produced by Nikhila Koneru under the Harniks India LLP banner. With the shoot inching toward completion, the makers have begun rolling out updates.

The teaser is locked and will be played exclusively across theatres screening Rebel Star Prabhas’ Raja Saab. Releasing it alongside a massive Sankranthi attraction is expected to put the film straight in front of a roaring festival audience.

The teaser poster presents Havish in a sharp, composed, yet commanding look. With folded arms and a powerful gaze peering through his glasses, he carries an aura that hints at both style and substance- drawing immediate curiosity about his character.

The technical lineup is equally impressive, with Mickey J Meyer handling the music, Nizar Shafi behind the lens, and Vikranth Srinivas contributing story and dialogues.

More updates are on the way, with the release date expected to be announced soon.

Next Video : The RajaSaab – King Size Interview With Sandeep Reddy Vanga Previous Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer: Full-On Entertainment Mode
else

TRENDING

image
Nenu Ready Teaser Launch With Raja Saab
image
Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer: Full-On Entertainment Mode
image
Toxic : Yash’s Stunning Introduction as Raya

Latest

image
Video : The RajaSaab – King Size Interview With Sandeep Reddy Vanga
image
Nenu Ready Teaser Launch With Raja Saab
image
Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer: Full-On Entertainment Mode
image
Toxic : Yash’s Stunning Introduction as Raya
image
A Great Opportunity for Prabhas and Raja Saab

Most Read

image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project
image
SIT Issues Notices to Revanth Reddy’s Brother in Phone Tapping Case

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy