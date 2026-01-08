Nenu Ready Teaser Launch With Raja Saab

Havish is coming up with Nenu Ready, directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, and the team is now preparing for a major promotional kickstart. Kavya Thapar stars opposite Havish in this entertainer produced by Nikhila Koneru under the Harniks India LLP banner. With the shoot inching toward completion, the makers have begun rolling out updates.

The teaser is locked and will be played exclusively across theatres screening Rebel Star Prabhas’ Raja Saab. Releasing it alongside a massive Sankranthi attraction is expected to put the film straight in front of a roaring festival audience.

The teaser poster presents Havish in a sharp, composed, yet commanding look. With folded arms and a powerful gaze peering through his glasses, he carries an aura that hints at both style and substance- drawing immediate curiosity about his character.

The technical lineup is equally impressive, with Mickey J Meyer handling the music, Nizar Shafi behind the lens, and Vikranth Srinivas contributing story and dialogues.

More updates are on the way, with the release date expected to be announced soon.