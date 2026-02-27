x
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Netflix backs out of Warner Bros Bidding

Published on February 27, 2026 by nymisha

Top digital giant Netflix has decided to raise its bid for Warner Bros to acquire the studio. Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters announced that the deal is no longer attractive financially. “We have been always disciplined and the deal is not financially attractive at a price that is required to match Paramount Skydance’s latest offer. Hence, we are declining to match the Paramount Skydance bid. Warner Bros. is a world-class organization and we thank them. ” told Netflix.

The proposal of PSKY was $ 31 per share but there are other fees like ticking fee payable to shareholders which is 0.25 USD per quarter and 7 billion USD regulatory termination. Paramount has also agreed to pay the $2.8 billion termination fee and this is the amount Warner Bros need to pay to Netflix to terminate the merger agreement. The shares of Netflix have soared more than 10 percent after the decision was announced by Netflix.

