Netflix bags several Telugu Crazy Projects

After bagging the digital rights of successful Telugu films like Daaku Maharaj, Thandel, Court, HIT 3 and MAD Square this year, Netflix is lining up several crazy projects this year. The digital giant has acquired the digital streaming rights of several Telugu films and here is the list:

OG: Pawan Kalyan’s crazy film OG is high on expectations. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the film for a massive price even before the shoot concluded. The film releases on September 25th and Sujeeth is the director. OG will stream on Netflix in November.

Kingdom: Young producer S Naga Vamsi is bonded well with Netflix after the recent successes of Lucky Baskhar and Daaku Maharaj. He sold his upcoming release Kingdom for a whopping amount. Kingdom is the costliest attempt in Vijay Deverakonda’s career and Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director. The film releases on July 31st and it will stream on Netflix in September.

Mass Jathara: Ravi Teja needs a solid hit and he feels that Mass Jathara is his perfect comeback. Mass Jathara is a mass entertainer and Ravi Teja plays a cop. The film is slated for August 27th release and Netflix bagged the digital streaming rights of the film recently.

Andhra King Taluka: Energetic Star Ram has chosen a feel good entertainer Andhra King Taluka which is in the last leg of shoot. Mahesh P is the director and the film releases later this year. Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of Andhra King Taluka for a decent price. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this interesting attempt and Kannada Superstar Upendra has an important role in the film.

The negotiations are going on for NBK’s Akhanda and Prabhas’ Raja Saab.