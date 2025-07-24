x
Home > Movie News

Netflix Originals perform better than Pushpa 2: The Rule

Published on July 24, 2025 by nymisha

Case Registered against Rajeev Kanakala
Netflix Originals perform better than Pushpa 2: The Rule
Two top Producers Bailed out Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Chiranjeevi gets a taste of Ravipudi’s style
SIPB approves Rs 20,216 Cr investments for Vizag:

Netflix Originals perform better than Pushpa 2: The Rule

Digital giant Netflix has spent over Rs 275 crores to acquire the digital rights of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule including all the languages. The response in the digital space was decent but the biggest surprise was Pushpa 2: The Rule never topped the Netflix charts. Small film Lucky Baskhar has been trending for over seven weeks in various countries while Pushpa 2: The Rule was never on the trending charts.

The latest update says that Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief which was made by Netflix received more viewership than Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film premiered on Netflix on 25 April 2025. Another Netflix original Dhoom Dhaam has overperformed than Pushpa 2: The Rule on the digital platform. The original content produced by Netflix have performed better than the India’s biggest film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

