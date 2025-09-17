x
Netflix Team meets Allu Arjun and Atlee

Published on September 17, 2025 by sankar

Netflix Team meets Allu Arjun and Atlee

Icon Star Allu Arjun and top director Atlee are working on a project that offers a bigger scale experience for the Indian audience. The team hinted that it would be a global film and some of the top technicians are working for the film. A massive 50-day schedule of the film was wrapped up recently in Mumbai. Allu Arjun returned back home while Atlee landed in Hyderabad. The duo met Netflix team today in Hyderabad.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria met Allu Arjun and his father Allu Aravind. Atlee too was present and it is unclear if this meeting had any business prominence. The pictures are being circulated on social media. The Netflix team has earlier met several top Telugu actors like NTR, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu. The new schedule of Allu Arjun and Atlee film starts in Abu Dhabi in October and all the lead actresses will participate in the shoot. This untitled film will be completed by October 2026 and the film will release in 2027. Sun Pictures are the producers of this costliest attempt.

