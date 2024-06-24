Netizens book Rajasekhar’s Kalki instead of Kalki 2898 AD

Spread the love

Prabhas’ next big-budget attempt Kalki 2898 AD is heading for a record release this Thursday. The film’s advance sales opened last night and most of the shows are sold out. Rajasekhar’s past film Kalki is heading for re-release and netizens are quite confused. Some of the shows of Kalki are sold out and most of them booked the tickets considering it as Kalki 2898 AD. The bookings for Rajasekhar’s Kalki opened in a single screen in Hyderabad and all the six shows were sold out in no time. Rajasekhar responded for the same.

“Naaku assalu sammandham ledhu. Jokes apart…Wishing dear #Prabhas @nagashwin7, Maa #AshwiniDutt garu @VyjayanthiFilms, The stellar cast and crew all the very very best! May you create history and take the film industry a step ahead #kalki2898ad” posted Rajasekhar on his Twitter page. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin and the film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.