x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Nayanthara With Kids
Nayanthara With Kids
Amala Paul With Family
Amala Paul With Family
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Netizens book Rajasekhar’s Kalki instead of Kalki 2898 AD

Netizens book Rajasekhar’s Kalki instead of Kalki 2898 AD

TRENDING

image
Daavudi song to be added in Devara
image
Rajinikanth Avoids Comment on Tirupati Laddu Controversy
image
All hail Anirudh’s stupendous work
image
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Rise: From Actor to Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu
image
Lulu group returns to Andhra Pradesh

Netizens book Rajasekhar’s Kalki instead of Kalki 2898 AD

Spread the love

Prabhas’ next big-budget attempt Kalki 2898 AD is heading for a record release this Thursday. The film’s advance sales opened last night and most of the shows are sold out. Rajasekhar’s past film Kalki is heading for re-release and netizens are quite confused. Some of the shows of Kalki are sold out and most of them booked the tickets considering it as Kalki 2898 AD. The bookings for Rajasekhar’s Kalki opened in a single screen in Hyderabad and all the six shows were sold out in no time. Rajasekhar responded for the same.

“Naaku assalu sammandham ledhu. Jokes apart…Wishing dear #Prabhas @nagashwin7, Maa #AshwiniDutt garu @VyjayanthiFilms, The stellar cast and crew all the very very best! May you create history and take the film industry a step ahead #kalki2898ad” posted Rajasekhar on his Twitter page. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin and the film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Next Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are happily Married Previous Trump’s Automatic Green Cards for Foreign Graduates: Feasible Policy or Political Stunt?
else

TRENDING

image
Daavudi song to be added in Devara
image
Rajinikanth Avoids Comment on Tirupati Laddu Controversy
image
All hail Anirudh’s stupendous work

Latest

image
Daavudi song to be added in Devara
image
Rajinikanth Avoids Comment on Tirupati Laddu Controversy
image
All hail Anirudh’s stupendous work
image
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Rise: From Actor to Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu
image
Lulu group returns to Andhra Pradesh

Most Read

image
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Rise: From Actor to Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu
image
Lulu group returns to Andhra Pradesh
image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree Samantha In A Family Wedding ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu Mouni Roy in shimmery grey Malavika Mohanan in red saree Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions Nadiya Switzerland Trip Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple Nayanthara With Kids Amala Paul With Family