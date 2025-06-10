Never-Ending Political Drama: Varma vs Janasena Heats Up in Pithapuram

In Pithapuram, cracks are widening within the TDP-Jana Sena alliance as former MLA Varma has publicly expressed his frustration over being ignored by his party. After losing the 2024 Assembly elections to Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Varma now says he has been sidelined and humiliated by the party.

During the elections, Varma had stepped aside for Pawan Kalyan, believing it would help the alliance win big. At the time, he worked closely with the Jana Sena campaign, hoping for unity and recognition later. But now, Varma claims his role is being erased from local political activities, and says he is being treated as if he doesn’t matter. Frustrated and angry, he reportedly told his associates that if the party doesn’t respond, he will chart his own path.

The matter has taken a serious turn. Varma is now openly targeting Janasena leaders, accusing them of ignoring TDP loyalists in the constituency. Recently, he alleged illegal sand mining operations and blamed officials linked to Janasena. He has also warned that he holds “secret records” of past political dealings and will not hesitate to expose them if pushed further.

Janasena has not taken this lightly. Its leaders have hit back, calling Varma’s statements ungrateful and accusing him of trying to create political drama. “We supported him when he was MLA. Now he bites the hand that once fed him,” a Janasena member said, adding they are ready for a political fight if needed.

With Varma refusing to back down, the TDP leadership is in a fix. Should they pacify him with a post or risk a rebellion that could harm the alliance, especially in East Godavari, where local influence is crucial?

Political experts believe this fallout could affect the alliance’s unity. Whether Varma turns into a whistleblower or a political headache now depends on how the party handles the crisis in the coming days.