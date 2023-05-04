New Clarification on Adipurush Release Date

Adipurush is one of the costliest attempts in the career of Prabhas. The mythological drama is rescheduled for June 16th 2023 release and it is directed by Om Raut. After the VFX portions of the film received a poor response, the makers allocated a new budget and the team is working on it. There are frequent speculations that the release date is pushed. The makers issued a clarification once again that Adipurush will release as per the scheduled date on June 16th, 2023.

Adipurush will also be screened in Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13th. The trailer of Adipurush will be out on May 9th informed the makers. Adipurush is the adaptation of Ramayana. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the lead roles. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers.