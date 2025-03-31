New Dating Rumors on Malaika Arora?

Bollywood’s yesteryear hot item girl and actress Malaika Arora was seen in many memorable songs. She has been dating young actor Arjun Kapoor after she got divorced from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways after years and the actress has been staying single. Malaika Arora has been spotted with Sri Lanka legendary cricketer Kumar Sangakkara in an IPL match. The duo were seated together watching Rajasthan Royals (RR) match playing with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Soon rumors started that Malaika Arora is dating Kumar Sangakkara. Both were seen in the Royals pink jersey. Kumar Sangakkara is the Director of Rajasthan Royals. Their videos together are being circulated on social media and there is a debate on social media about their relationship. Both Malaika Arora and Kumar Sangakkara did not make any comment or respond to the speculations.