Kethika Sharma’s Adhi Dha Surprisu Dance Reel
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
New Drama : Tamil Symbol “ரூ” Replaces “₹” in TN Budget

Published on March 13, 2025 by swathy

New Drama : Tamil Symbol “ரூ” Replaces “₹” in TN Budget

After making noise for days on Tamil language pride, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has released a video ahead of tomorrow’s Tamil Nadu budget presentation featuring the Tamil script “ரூ” instead of the standard Rupee symbol “₹”. This change looks like desperate attempt by Stalin as there was no attention from Tamil public on recent language controversies.

The TN Chief Minister shared the “Budget for Everyone” video just one day before the 2024-25 fiscal year budget presentation in the Legislative Assembly. For the first time, Tamil Nadu has also released an economic survey report before the budget announcement, similar to the central government’s practice.

The irony is The Indian rupee symbol (₹) was designed by D. Udaya Kumar, a post-graduate in Design from IIT Bombay. It was officially adopted on July 15, 2010, after being selected through a national competition organized by the Government of India. D. Udaya Kumar is from the state of Tamil Nadu. He was born in Kallakurichi, a small village, and later moved to Chennai.

Stalin desperately trying to gain attention from Tamilians, as there was not much attention over the National Education Policy and allegations of Hindi imposition other than DMK social media. By replacing the central government’s symbol with Tamil script, Stalin has made a statement that has become a talking point across the Tamil Nadu and hoping for mileage in 2026 elections .

The logo change has sparked criticism from TN BJP leaders including state president Annamalai and former leader Tamilisai Soundararajan but response awaited from AIDMK and Vijay’s TVK. Meanwhile, DMK social media promoted the budget as a “Dravidian Model Budget” ensuring benefits for all sections of society.

