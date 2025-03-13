New Drama : Tamil Symbol “ரூ” Replaces “₹” in TN Budget

After making noise for days on Tamil language pride, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has released a video ahead of tomorrow’s Tamil Nadu budget presentation featuring the Tamil script “ரூ” instead of the standard Rupee symbol “₹”. This change looks like desperate attempt by Stalin as there was no attention from Tamil public on recent language controversies.

The TN Chief Minister shared the “Budget for Everyone” video just one day before the 2024-25 fiscal year budget presentation in the Legislative Assembly. For the first time, Tamil Nadu has also released an economic survey report before the budget announcement, similar to the central government’s practice.

The irony is The Indian rupee symbol (₹) was designed by D. Udaya Kumar, a post-graduate in Design from IIT Bombay. It was officially adopted on July 15, 2010, after being selected through a national competition organized by the Government of India. D. Udaya Kumar is from the state of Tamil Nadu. He was born in Kallakurichi, a small village, and later moved to Chennai.

Stalin desperately trying to gain attention from Tamilians, as there was not much attention over the National Education Policy and allegations of Hindi imposition other than DMK social media. By replacing the central government’s symbol with Tamil script, Stalin has made a statement that has become a talking point across the Tamil Nadu and hoping for mileage in 2026 elections .

The logo change has sparked criticism from TN BJP leaders including state president Annamalai and former leader Tamilisai Soundararajan but response awaited from AIDMK and Vijay’s TVK. Meanwhile, DMK social media promoted the budget as a “Dravidian Model Budget” ensuring benefits for all sections of society.