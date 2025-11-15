New Film Starring Sangeeth Shobhan Begins with Grand Launch Ceremony

A significant new Telugu film featuring promising actor Sangeeth Shobhan launched today with a traditional pooja ceremony. The project brings together a team known for youthful, innovative storytelling and strong production values. The event saw positive vibes and encouraging words from well-wishers.

Producers Dheeraj Mogilineni and Giribabu Vallabhaneni expressed excitement about collaborating once again on a film that aims to redefine young romance in Telugu cinema. Director Palnati Surya Pratap, known for crafting feel-good love stories, is set to shape this project into a stylish and heartfelt entertainer.

The film is produced under Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments. Script is written by Lakshmi Bhupala. Sangeeth Shobhan stars in the lead role, with direction by Palnati Surya Pratap. Further cast and technical team details will be announced soon.