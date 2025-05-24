New Flight Services and Pilot Training Center Boost Kurnool’s Growth

The TDP coalition government is focusing on boosting industrial growth in Kurnool district, particularly in Orvakal. Efforts are underway to improve connectivity, including plans to launch special flight services between Vijayawada and Kurnool. The area is fast becoming an industrial hotspot, with increasing daily commuters traveling for work. To ease travel, authorities are pushing for direct flights between the two cities.

In January 2019, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Kurnool Greenfield Airport, built on 1,000 acres in Orvakal mandal. While flights already operate from Kurnool to Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Bengaluru, there was no direct service to Amaravati. Road travel between Kurnool and Vijayawada takes nearly eight hours, making air connectivity crucial.

Thanks to initiatives by Industries Minister TG Bharat and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, IndiGo Airlines will start flights between Kurnool and Vijayawada from July 2. Locals are thrilled, as this cuts travel time from 6-8 hours to just 35-40 minutes. Frequent travelers, especially professionals, can now complete work in Vijayawada and return the same day.

The Kurnool airport will soon house a pilot training center, with the AP Airport Development Corporation signing an agreement with Orient Aviation. The government has allocated ₹2.27 crore for taxiway construction from the runway to the hangar, expected to finish in three months. This initiative will provide employment opportunities for local youth.

Minister TG Bharat revealed that another aviation company has shown interest in the region. Discussions with IndiGo include diverting some routes to Vijayawada to increase traffic, given its status as the capital region. With better air connectivity and job prospects, Kurnool is set to grow as a key industrial and aviation hub.