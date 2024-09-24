New Liquor Shops Coming to Andhra Pradesh Soon

The Excise Department of Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to release a notification for new liquor shops across the state. This announcement is expected within the next 2-3 days, marking a significant change in the state’s liquor policy.

The YSRCP government is amending the previous law that mandated state-run liquor stores. The cabinet has approved an ordinance to modify the existing legislation. This amendment bill will be sent to the Governor for approval, with a decision expected by tomorrow.

In total, 3,736 liquor shops are set to be allocated throughout Andhra Pradesh. Notably, 340 of these shops will be reserved for traditional toddy tapper communities. This move aims to support these groups and preserve their traditional occupation.

The Excise Department is meticulously planning the distribution of these reserved shops. They’re analyzing population data of toddy tapper communities in different districts and constituencies. This information, provided by the BC Welfare Department, will guide the allocation process to ensure fair representation.

This new policy represents a shift from the previous government’s approach and could significantly impact the liquor retail landscape in Andhra Pradesh. As the notification release draws near, many are eagerly awaiting the details of this new liquor shop allocation system.

-Sanyogita