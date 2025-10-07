x
New Pongal Treat from AMB Cinemas

Published on October 7, 2025 by sankar

New Pongal Treat from AMB Cinemas

AMB Cinemas has been a benchmark among the multiplexes in Hyderabad. None of the other screens or the multiplexes reached the standards of AMB Cinemas. It has been the first preference for celebrities, youth and others. Now, AMB Cinemas is all set to open its second multiplex complex in RTC Crossroads. The seven screen multiplex is currently under construction and it would be open for patrons from Sankranthi 2026. It is named ‘AMB Classic’ and the works would be completed by December.

After trial screenings, AMB Classic will be open for the audience with Sankranthi films. Superstar Mahesh Babu along with Asian Suniel are the partners in AMB Cinemas. Asian Suniel has been investing big money on multiplexes and he is partnering with Tollywood actors like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja and Vijay Deverakonda. After AAA Cinemas, Asian Suneil and Allu Arjun are partnering for a multiplex in Vizag which will open soon in Inorbit Mall.

