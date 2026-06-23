New Release Date for Nani’s The Paradise

Natural Star Nani’s The Paradise has witnessed a series of postponements. The film was aimed for August 21st release and it was pushed though the official announcement did not arrive. Ravi Teja’s Irumudi has taken over the date of The Paradise which makes it clear that Nani’s film will not release in August. The makers are now considering a September 25th release for the film and the talks are in the final stages. The team is chalking out a plan about the pending shoot and the post-production deadlines.

September 25th would be an ideal date as the film will open with a bang, taking advantage of October 2nd weekend and the Dasara holiday season. The team will make an official announcement soon. There are a heap of films aiming for Dasara season. The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Rockstar Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for The Paradise.