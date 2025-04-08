x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
View all stories
Home > Movie News

New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara?

Published on April 8, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Malaika Arora receives a shock from a Mumbai Court
image
New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara?
image
AA22: Allu Arjun and Atlee Attempting a Never Seen Indian Film
image
Engine Heist at KIA Motors in AP: 900 Car Engines Missing!
image
Allu Arjun: From Stylish Star to Icon Star

New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara?

Megastar Chiranjeevi will complete the pending shoot of Vishwambara soon and there are a lot of discussions going on about the film’s release date. The digital deal has been crucial as the makers are trying hard to close the deal and recover a major part of their investment. Vishwambara is out of summer race and the latest news says that the film will release on July 24th across the globe. An official announcement will be made very soon. July 24th also happens to be the release date of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster film Indra.

An item song from the film is yet to be shot. MM Keeravani has locked a tune long ago but the team is now reworking for a new tune. A crazy heroine will dance with Megastar in this special song and it will be shot soon. Vishwambara is a socio fantasy film made on a record budget. The team reworked on the VFX work and the post-production work of the film is going on. Bimbisara fame Vassistha is the director and Trisha is the leading lady. MM Keeravani is the music director and UV Creations are the producers. Chiranjeevi will complete the pending portions of Vishwambara and he will move on to the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s entertainer. The film releases for Sankranthi 2026.

Next Malaika Arora receives a shock from a Mumbai Court Previous AA22: Allu Arjun and Atlee Attempting a Never Seen Indian Film
else

TRENDING

image
Malaika Arora receives a shock from a Mumbai Court
image
New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara?
image
AA22: Allu Arjun and Atlee Attempting a Never Seen Indian Film

Latest

image
Malaika Arora receives a shock from a Mumbai Court
image
New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara?
image
AA22: Allu Arjun and Atlee Attempting a Never Seen Indian Film
image
Engine Heist at KIA Motors in AP: 900 Car Engines Missing!
image
Allu Arjun: From Stylish Star to Icon Star

Most Read

image
Engine Heist at KIA Motors in AP: 900 Car Engines Missing!
image
Global Stock Markets Crash
image
54 Judges Transferred Across Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood