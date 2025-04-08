New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara?

Megastar Chiranjeevi will complete the pending shoot of Vishwambara soon and there are a lot of discussions going on about the film’s release date. The digital deal has been crucial as the makers are trying hard to close the deal and recover a major part of their investment. Vishwambara is out of summer race and the latest news says that the film will release on July 24th across the globe. An official announcement will be made very soon. July 24th also happens to be the release date of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster film Indra.

An item song from the film is yet to be shot. MM Keeravani has locked a tune long ago but the team is now reworking for a new tune. A crazy heroine will dance with Megastar in this special song and it will be shot soon. Vishwambara is a socio fantasy film made on a record budget. The team reworked on the VFX work and the post-production work of the film is going on. Bimbisara fame Vassistha is the director and Trisha is the leading lady. MM Keeravani is the music director and UV Creations are the producers. Chiranjeevi will complete the pending portions of Vishwambara and he will move on to the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s entertainer. The film releases for Sankranthi 2026.