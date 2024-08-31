x
New Twist in YSRCP Duvvada-Madhuri Saga: Audio Leak Suggests Staged Suicide Attempt

New Twist in YSRCP Duvvada-Madhuri Saga: Audio Leak Suggests Staged Suicide Attempt

YSRCP Duvvada Srinivas is making headlines again. For the past few days, there had been no news about Duvvada and Madhuri, but now a telephonic conversation between them, which took place just before her accident, has been leaked.

Duvvada Srinivas’s wife Vani had accused Divvela Madhuri and Srinivas of having an illicit affair. Following these allegations, Madhuri’s car collided with another vehicle while she was travelling to Srikakulam. As she was in a high-end car, the airbags deployed, and Madhuri escaped from the accident. She told the media that the accident was a suicide attempt.

However, the recently leaked audio conversation between Madhuri and Srinivas reveals a different story. In the audio, Srinivas appears to guide Madhuri about the accident, indicating that staging a suicide attempt through an accident would be a perfect script. Duvvada allegedly suggested to Madhuri to spread the word that she tried to die only because of Vani, and Madhuri seems to have followed this plan.

Recently, both Madhuri and Duvvada have been out of the public eye. Everyone thought the issue had been settled, and Duvvada didn’t make any public appearances after YSRCP removed him from his post. But now, this audio leak has once again created a ruckus.

-Sanyogita

