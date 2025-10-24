x
New Twist: Jogi Ramesh Lodges Complaint Over IVR Calls

Published on October 24, 2025 by Sanyogita

The spurious liquor scam rocking Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district has taken a dramatic turn, sending shockwaves across the state’s political circles. With the SIT intensifying its probe, the case has already led to the suspension of two TDP leaders, and the controversy shows no signs of slowing down.

According to reports, the party claims that IVR call recordings reveal Ramesh’s alleged connection with one of the key accused, Janardhan Rao, a claim that has now become the latest flashpoint in the ongoing political tussle.

Reacting strongly, Jogi Ramesh filed a complaint with the police over these IVR calls, describing them as fabricated and malicious attempts to defame him. Accompanied by several YSRCP leaders, he met with the ADG at the DGP office and formally lodged his grievance, urging authorities to take immediate action. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Ramesh accused the ruling party and a section of the media of orchestrating a smear campaign against him.

“The fake liquor scam involving leaders of the ruling party has already been exposed. To divert public attention, they are dragging my name into it. The yellow media is spreading false propaganda through these fabricated IVR calls. I demand a thorough investigation to uncover the truth and ensure that the real culprits are punished,” he stated.

The complaint adds a new layer of tension to an already explosive scandal, as political blame games continue to unfold over the high-profile liquor racket.

